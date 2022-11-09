Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother
Anthony Santiesteban was allegedly caught on video immediately before and after the killing which occurred in a Coram parking lot
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of defendant Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, who is accused of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection to the death of Martina Thompson.
“This defendant allegedly killed the victim in a brazen and thoughtless manner. Thankfully, he was caught with the murder weapon in his hand on high-definition video,” said DA Tierney. “Violent crime, particularly gun violence, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. These cases are a priority, and we will do everything in our power to put a stop to the violence.”
As set forth in the People’s bail application, on October 29, after engaging in a lengthy conversation with the victim, which was captured on video surveillance, Santiesteban was then seen following Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, into a desolate fenced area located in the rear parking lot of a strip mall where he allegedly shot her once in the face. Immediately afterwards, Santiesteban was captured on video walking out of the fenced area with what appears to be the murder weapon, a semi-automatic handgun, in his hand.
Santiesteban is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a class A violent felony; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, C violent felonies; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D violent felony. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted on the top count and a consecutive sentence up to 15 years imprisonment on the weapons charges.
At his arraignment on the indictment earlier today, the Honorable Steven Pilewski of the Suffolk County Court, remanded Santiesteban without bail. Santiesteban is being represented by John Manley, Esq. His next court is scheduled for December 13.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elena Tomaro of the District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau.