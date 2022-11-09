Centereach man indicted for murder of East Patchogue mother

“This defendant allegedly killed the victim in a brazen and thoughtless manner. Thankfully, he was caught with the murder weapon in his hand on high-definition video,” said DA Tierney. “Violent crime, particularly gun violence, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. These cases are a priority, and we will do everything in our power to put a stop to the violence.”

As set forth in the People’s bail application, on October 29, after engaging in a lengthy conversation with the victim, which was captured on video surveillance, Santiesteban was then seen following Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, into a desolate fenced area located in the rear parking lot of a strip mall where he allegedly shot her once in the face. Immediately afterwards, Santiesteban was captured on video walking out of the fenced area with what appears to be the murder weapon, a semi-automatic handgun, in his hand.