Commack Cougars outscore Centereach Cougars in boys fencing

At 3-1, the Centereach/Longwood boys fencing team hosted the 3-2 Commack Cougars (yes, Cougars vs. Cougars) where Commack edged Centereach, 16-11, in League 1 action Jan 30.

Centereach Coach Amanda Catapano was impressed with second-year captain Justin Martinez, a senior and a 6-year varsity fencer, who this season as in past years, is the team leader who is a hard worker and very passionate about the sport. Catapano liked what she saw out on the strip from foilist Nick Galdemis where the coach characterized the senior as the hardest working athletes the program has ever seen.

The loss drops the Centereach/Longwood Cougars to 3-2 with four matches remaining before post season play begins.