Commack Cougars outscore Centereach Cougars in boys fencing

Captain Justin Martinez and Coach Catapano sharing some laughs on the strip during a timeout.
Giovanni DeSena, right, a junior in his second year on varsity scores in foil against visiting Commack Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Coach Catapano huddles the team for a pre-game talk. Photo by Bill Landon
Longwood High School senior Daniel Chin Suey, right, scores in an epèe bout against Commack Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Captain Justin Martinez, right, a senior in his sixth year on varsity, defends his position at home against Commack Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
In his third year on varsity Centereach freshman Kaun Ide, right, competes in sabre against Commack at home Jan 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman sabreist Kaun Ide, right, on the strip against Commack Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior and six-year varsity foilist Jeremy Schkoda, right, is the top scoring foil for Centereach fencing. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Nick Galdemis, right, a second-year varsity fencer scores a touch on his opponent in foil Jan. 30. Photo by Bill Landon

At 3-1, the Centereach/Longwood boys fencing team hosted the 3-2 Commack Cougars (yes, Cougars vs. Cougars) where Commack edged Centereach, 16-11, in League 1 action Jan 30.

Centereach Coach Amanda Catapano was impressed with second-year captain Justin Martinez, a senior and a 6-year varsity fencer, who this season as in past years, is the team leader who is a hard worker and very passionate about the sport. Catapano liked what she saw out on the strip from foilist Nick Galdemis where the coach characterized the senior as the hardest working athletes the program has ever seen.

The loss drops the Centereach/Longwood Cougars to 3-2 with four matches remaining before post season play begins.

