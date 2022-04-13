Centereach Cougars corral Smithtown West Bulls
With both teams at 4-3 it was Smithtown West who came to Cougar Country to take on Centereach in a League III softball match-up Tuesday, April 12, where the Cougars had a productive first inning, breaking out to a 4-0 lead. But the Bulls battled back to draw within one run in the third only to have Centereach rallied with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in what would be a final 8-3 victory.
Both teams have a rematch April 13 at Smithtown West. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.