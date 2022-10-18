Centereach Cougars battle Connetquot to a 1-1 tie

1 of 12

For the Centereach Cougars, it was a low-scoring battle during a League II road game against Connetquot on Friday, Oct. 14

Connetquot struck first, coming out to a 1-0 lead just 23 minutes into the first half. But Centereach senior co-captain Lauren Hoppe’s foot evened the score with a solo shot in the closing minutes. Following the equalizer, time ran out, and the contest resulted in a draw.

Keeper Gabrielle Hirsch made six saves in net. At 6-2-2, the Cougars will have their hands full on Tuesday, Oct. 18, during their upcoming road game against undefeated Ward Melville. This matchup will be their regular season finale, one last test before postseason play begins. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon