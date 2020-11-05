1 of 4

The Smithtown Township Arts Council will present its latest exhibit, Celebrating Creativity: Creative Responses to Challenging Times, from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 at the Mills Pond Gallery in St. James. The fine art exhibition features 86 works by 51 artists

Artists were asked to show what they have been creating during the pandemic and to share with their thoughts and feelings about creating during these challenging times. Some works in the exhibit express the fear and anxiety while others find beauty in nature, or celebrate simple pleasures of everyday life. Some artists created to share memories of past joyful times … some created work specifically about the pandemic. Many shared that the creation of their art helped process their feelings. The common thread … joy in the simple act of creating.

“We encourage [everyone] to visit the gallery … it is a safe space with social distancing and the use of masks required and limited numbers of visitors (20 allowed in the gallery at one time — 4 per gallery room). Enjoy the exhibit and experience Art’s capacity to bring joy and hope in challenging times,” said Allison Cruz, Executive Director of the Mills Pond Gallery.

Exhibiting artists include Marsha Abrams (Stony Brook), Lucia Alberti (Smithtown), Tina Anthony (Northport), Ryanne Barber (West Babylon), Bonnie Bennett Barbera (Ronkonkoma), Shain Bard (Huntington Station), Ron Becker (Deer Park), Victoria Beckert (Holbrook), Sheri Berman (Dix Hills), Joyce Bressler (Commack), Nan Cao (New York), Carol Ceraso (Hauppauge), Lou Charnon-Deutsch (Stony Brook), Donna Corvi (Montauk), Bernadette De Nyse (Sound Beach), Lou Deutsch (Stony Brook), Doris Diamond (East Setauket), JoAnne Dumas (Wading River), Paul Edelson (Poquott), Ellen Ferrigno (Port Jefferson), Modern Fossils (Frenchtown, NJ), Kathleen Gerlach (Greenlawn), Maureen Ginipro (Smithtown), Jan Guarino (East Northport), Margaret Henning (Sayville), David Jaycox Jr (Northport), and Anne Katz (Stony Brook)

Also, Lynn Kinsella (Brookhaven), Julianna Kirk (Brookhaven), John Yannis Koch (Port Jefferson Sta.), Myungia Anna Koh (Stony Brook), Liz Kolligs (Glen Cove), Frank J Loehr (Bethpage), Mary Lor (New York), Martha Mcaleer (Hampton Bays), Kristyn Mehl (Mount Sinai), Diane Oliva (Middle Island), Robin Roberts (Sayville), Lori Scarlatos (Saint James), Gia Schifano (New Hyde Park), Anita Schnirman (Kings Park), Joan Sicignano (Central Islip), Susan Kozodoy Silkowitz (Lynbrook), Gisela Skoglund (Kings Park), Mike Stanko (Valley Stream), Madeline Stare (Smithtown), Tracy Tekverk (Kings Park), Victoria Twomey (Northport), Nicholas Valentino (N. Babylon), Mary Ann Vetter (St James), Patricia Yantz (Setauket), and Theodora Zavala (East Meadow)

The Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The gallery will be closed from Nov. 25 to 29. Visit millspondgallery.org or call 631-862-6575 for directions or information.