Celebrate St. James welcomes Mick Moloney Dec. 3 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsMusic by Press Release - November 27, 2021 0 18 Mick Moloney Celebrate St. James welcomes award-winning musician, recording artist and author Mick Moloney to the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on Friday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Moloney will present an informative talk titled Exploring Our Roots — Vaudeville and Tin Pan Alley on the wonderful Irish and Jewish collaborations that contribute to the history of musical theater. Donation of $25, $20 seniors. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 631-984-0201.