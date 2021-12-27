Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Theatre Three! Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysPort Times RecordTheaterUncategorized by Press Release - December 27, 2021 0 80 New Year’s Laughin’ Eve Laugh in the New Year with New Year’s Laughin’ Eve at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 6 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Now in its 13th year, the lineup will include Eric Haft, Joe DeVito and a surprise guest comedian. Hosted by Paul Anthony. Tickets for the early bird show are $50, tickets to the prime time show are $65. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.