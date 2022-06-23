CatVideoFest returns to Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre July 10

Featuring a Pop-up Kitten Adoption from Golden Paw Society

CatVideoFest returns to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday July 10 at 2 p.m. (come early for the cats) with a hilarious and adorable compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. The screening will include a kitten adoption pop-up with the local rescue Golden Paw Society, Inc. Everyone is welcome to come and meet the cats, with a portion of the film’s ticket sales going to help support the Golden Paw Society.

Bringing the joy of cat videos to the masses and raising money for cats in need, CatVideoFest is a cute and hilarious collection of the cat videos – brought to the big screen for one special day each year. Come celebrate our love of our feline friends at this great family-friendly screening and adoption event.

Tickets are $17 Public | $12 Cinema Arts Centre Members

Tickets: https://bit.ly/CatVideoFest2022CAC

You can also purchase tickets or find more information about this and other events on the Cinema Arts Centre website: www.cinemaartscentre.org