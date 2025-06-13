Catholic Health and Smile Farms expand garden program with third site

In an effort to address food insecurity on Long Island, Catholic Health and Smile Farms, Inc. have expanded their existing partnership, with monetary support from the Proskauer, by introducing a third cooperative food garden at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown. The announcement was kicked off with a ribbon cutting on June 9. Members of the Smithtown Rotary Club were also on hand to install a Peace Pole on the hospital property.

Created to support mental health, the Smile Farms garden, which consists of seven flower beds, will be tended by youth volunteers from the Smile Farms Club at Saint Anthony’s High School in Huntington, as well as volunteers from the Smithtown Youth Bureau and Horizon’s Counseling and Education Center. One of the seven flower beds will also be tended by St. Catherine of Siena Hospital employees.

Aligning with Catholic Health’s mission in addressing food insecurity, produce from the Smile Farms garden will be donated to local parishes and shelters.

“We are extremely grateful for the meaningful partnership with Smile Farms, Proskauer and all of our community partners,” said St. Catherine of Siena Hospital President Christopher Nelson. “The Smile Farms garden gives volunteers the opportunity to give back to their community, to nuture the garden to life, while also fostering teamwork. For our youth volunteers, as well as our hospital staff, it is a meaningful endeavor to know that the fresh produce that will be grown at St. Catherine’s, will be donated to local parishes in our surrounding communities.”

The first Catholic Heath/Smile Farms garden opened in 2023 at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic in Garden City, followed by a second, larger Mercy Hospital garden in 2024. The produce has been shared with food-insecure individuals at Mercy Hospital’s Family Center, an outpatient clinic for women and children.

“Our collaboration with Catholic Health is special and unique as it affords our Smile Farmers the opportunity to give to others while concurrently giving to themselves. The mental health benefits of gardening are well documented, including decreased anxiety, stress, and depression, and increased creativity, productivity, attention, memory, and self-esteem. We welcome and empower people with all abilities, skills, and experience for a day in the garden to engage with nature and each other. We are grateful to Catholic Health and Proskauer, for helping us serve the community while empowering people with disabilities,” said Smile Farms Managing Director Steve McDermott.

Catholic Health’s multifaceted food insecurity initiative currently offers emergency food “to-go” bags distributed in Catholic Health’s six emergency departments and throughout. Individuals who receive the bags are also provided with direct referrals to community-based organizations to identify resources, such as the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program (SNAP) for regular access to healthy foods.

For more information about Catholic Health’s behavioral health services, visit https://www.chsli.org/behavioral-health