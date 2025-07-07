Catholic Health adds Olympic swimmer Ledecky as preventive health ambassador

By Daniel Dunaief

Hoping to help patients get out ahead in the race against potential diseases, Catholic Health is teaming up with swimming sensation Katie Ledecky, who knows how to get ahead and stay there in tough competitions.

Catholic Health added the most decorated woman’s swimmer in American history to its messaging ranks as an ambassador.

“So much of our health care system is truly a sick care model,” Dr. Patrick O’Shaughnessy, President and CEO of Catholic Health Care Systems, said in an interview. “While we’ll always be here to provide the best care for people who are sick, we want to take a proactive approach to keep people healthier.”

Ledecky, who has family connections on Long Island, will help spread the word about preventive screenings, diagnostics and imaging as the hospital system seeks to help residents improve their overall health.

“The stars aligned with Katie,” said O’Shaughnessy. “We could think of no one better” to encourage people to work with their health care providers to protect and improve their health. “Her mission and her passion around health and wellness [was] a perfect fit.”

The hospital system, which includes Port Jefferson-based St. Charles Hospital and Smithtown-based St. Catherine of Siena among over 80 other facilities, is sharing digital messages featuring Ledecky, who will also be on site in the coming months for additional programming.

“I’m a big believer in going all in on this campaign,” said O’Shaughnessy. “We’re looking forward to the positive impact we’ll have together.”

The human touch

About a decade ago, when health care providers started working with electronic health records, the system “lost that human touch,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We are incredibly focused at Catholic Health on providing the human touch in connecting with our patients.”

He believes building long standing high-trust relationships sets the Catholic Health system apart.

Catholic Health provides provider profiles online and shares the patient feedback for its physicians.

Each provider receives training that not only helps as a clinician and diagnostician, but also enables connections between a doctor and patients, showing them that their doctors care and understanding patient needs.

“Every provider must undergo this training so they are able to better interact with our patients,” said O’Shaughnessy.

Emergency medicine perspective

With training in emergency medicine, O’Shaughessy has seen far too often how diseases have slipped into chronic phases. By working with a team of health care providers earlier, patients can get ahead of diseases and improve the quality of their life.

Catholic Health has been focusing extensively on this model ever since O’Shaughnessy became CEO five years ago.

“It’s gaining traction and momentum here,” said O’Shaughnessy. “More and more patients want this approach. They don’t want the best care only when they’re sick. That’s foundational. They want guidance, advice, diagnostics and interventions to keep them healthy.”

Catholic Health is focused on integrative care for medicine, combining diet, nutrition, sleep hygiene and strong social contact.

The system “pairs that with the best evidence-based techniques of diagnostic blood tests and imaging techniques to create an individualized genetic and overall medical care plan profile for each patient,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Food is “medicine,” he continued. “What you put in your body is so important.”

An ideal fit

When Catholic Health was searching for an ambassador who could amplify their message, forging a connection with a wide range of the population, including young women, administrators were thrilled to collaborate with Ledecky.

An aquatic legend, Ledecky’s name has become synonymous with success in the pool since she earned her first Olympic medal at the London Games in 2012. She now has seven Olympic gold medals and three silvers and has set four world records along the way.

In conversations with Ledecky, O’Shaughnessy described how “we talked a lot about health, wellness, prevention and also about how do we get our kids healthier, how do we keep our kids healthy and engage in a wide mix of things to help them prevent the onset of disease” physically and mentally.

Ledecky can share her story of success, as well as the challenging path that turned her into a global athletic icon.

“Everyone has their own challenges that they have overcome to be successful,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Katie’s story is one that exemplifies that better than anybody.”

Ledecky can also share positive messages for young girls and women who are confronting the pressures of body image.

As for mental health, which has caused problems that affects people’s cognitive functioning as well as their physical well-being, Catholic Health and Ledecky will focus on overall health.

“You have to be healthy in body and mind,” said O’Shaughnessy. “They interrelate. They are not separate islands.”

Catholic Health has a behavioral health service line, which can provide outpatient support and help younger residents manage through emotional strains.

O’Shaughnessy would like people to “take control of their health in the right way” which can help ensure positive outcomes and extend their lives.