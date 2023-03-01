‘Casablanca’ heads to the big screen March 5 & 8

Fathom Event’s Big Screen Classics Series continues with an exclusive screening of the 1942 Best Picture-Winning WWII classic Casablanca starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman at select theaters nationwide on Sunday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 8. Fans can experience the enduring romance and heart-rending drama of one of cinema’s most influential films.

Warner Bros. and Fathom Events will present a newly restored and remastered copy of the film in striking 4k digital. Taken from nitrate fine grain film elements, the 4k scanned digital images were put through an extensive digital restoration process by Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging, meticulously cleaning and repairing the picture to deliver an ultra-high-resolution presentation.

Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart as an American expatriate whose world is turned upside down when his former flame, Ingrid Bergman, walks into his gin joint accompanied by her husband. As the conflict begins to brew on the warfront, Bogart is faced with a battle of his own—one that will force him to make a devastating choice between his own heart and the burgeoning war effort at large.

Though stars Bogart and Bergman were famously dubious about the quality of the film and its chances for success, the script ultimately won the Oscar® for Best Writing and was dubbed The Greatest Screenplay Of All-Time by the Writers Guild Of America in 2006—fueled by instantly-quotable lines such as “Here’s looking at you, kid,” “We’ll always have Paris,” “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship,” and many more. Casablanca would go on to achieve unprecedented status among critics and viewers, alike, with many considering it to be the greatest film ever made. Don’t miss your chance to witness this masterpiece in all of its Golden Age glory.

The Fathom event also includes exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who will provide insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans.

Locally, the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook, Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave, Holtsville and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale on March 5 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 8 at 7 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.