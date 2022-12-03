Career Day returns to Terryville Road Elementary School CommunityEducationEventsKidsPort Jefferson Station/TerryvillePort Times Record by TBR Staff - December 3, 2022 0 18 Above, presenters during Career Day at Terryville Road Elementary School. Photo courtesy Meaghan Reilly By Meaghan Reilly “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Students at Comsewogue’s Terryville Road Elementary School had the opportunity to consider this critical question and get some firsthand experience during Career Day on Thursday, Nov. 17. Unable to host its generous presenters throughout the pandemic, the school’s biggest event of the year was reinstituted successfully once again. “We were so happy to welcome our community members to present to the students at Terryville,” said principal Annemarie Sciove. “The students were excited and eager to learn from each professional. It was a memorable experience.” Above, a Suffolk County police officer poses with students during the event. Photo courtesy Meaghan Reilly A total of 26 professional presenters met in the school media center for brief refreshments before being escorted to their classrooms by two student ambassadors from each class. The halls were full of excited students and enthusiastic Terryville faculty. All students were invited to dress for the occasion. Some students chose to dress for their intended future careers, while others donned their finest attire. Each presenter was greeted with a welcome poster before setting up materials and presentations related to their profession. Throughout the event, students had a chance to pose questions and try their hands at some of the skills of various trades. To name a few, in landscaper Barry Rose’s demonstration, fifth grade students had the chance to plant seeds. Fourth graders got to try on FDNY bunker gear during their time with fire chief Tom Reilly. Inflatable dragons got sent home with third graders who participated in an interactive story time from children’s librarian Debbie Bush of the Comsewogue Public Library. Some students even got to have real casts put on their fingers by Dr. Hayley Queller, internal medicine and sports medicine specialist based in East Setauket. Presenters consisted of Terryville parents, community members and friends of the Comsewogue School District. There were regulars and newcomers alike. While setting up in the morning, Suffolk County police officer Rob Coffman shared that he’d been presenting at Terryville’s Career Day for nearly 15 years. Meanwhile, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) expressed his appreciation at being invited for the first time. Other presenters included geology researchers from Stony Brook University, a service dog provider, an MTA traffic controller, dance and martial arts instructors, an ocean researcher, a veterinarian, nurses, actors and local entrepreneurs. Also attending were a psychologist, a respiratory therapist, a professional lacrosse player and a health teacher from Comsewogue High School. It was a wonderful day, and students are already looking forward to celebrating this tradition again next year. Meaghan Reilly is the library media specialist at Terryville Road Elementary School.