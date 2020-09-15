Car Show heads to Smithtown

Save the date! St. Thomas of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown will host a Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring vehicles from the North Fork Cruisers Car Association. The event will feature live music by Bus Duty and snacks and drinks for sale. Food donations to the church’s food pantry are welcome. Masks are required. Entry fee for show cars is $15, free for spectators. For further information, call 631-265-4520 or visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net.