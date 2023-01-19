Cannabis inspection conducted on Main Street in Port Jeff

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management, Suffolk County Police Department and Port Jefferson Village Division of Code Enforcement jointly conducted an inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 18, of a business known as Organically Connected, located at 202 Main Street in Port Jefferson.

The inspection was performed pursuant to OCM regulations. It resulted in the seizure of illicit cannabis products and unauthorized hemp products that are not allowed to be sold in New York state.

OCM advised the business operator to discontinue sales of all nonconforming products or face additional action. Port Jeff Village issued appearance tickets for multiple zoning code violations, which will be prosecuted in Port Jefferson Village Court, officials say.

Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden, trustee liaison to the code department, reacted to the incident. “With the advent of new laws regarding cannabis, the [Village of Port Jefferson] Board of Trustees deliberately chose to not allow retail sales within our borders for multiple reasons, not the least of which is to protect our children from the potential harms of the use of marijuana,” Snaden said.

She added, “A store owner choosing to sell such illegal products right on Main Street shows a disregard for our laws and for our residents. We will continue to work with state and county authorities to keep Port Jefferson a safe and enjoyable village, free from illegal sales of marijuana products.”

Mayor Margot Garant thanked Suffolk PD’s 6th Precinct for its assistance and OCM for organizing and executing this joint operation.