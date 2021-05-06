Calling all photographers! Gurwin Jewish seeks entries for its popular photo contest

The Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack is now accepting submissions for its 28th Annual Photo Contest. Amateur photographers, including students, are invited to submit their best photos for the chance to win award recognition, cash prizes and the opportunity to have their work permanently displayed in the Center’s renowned Tiffin Gallery for the enjoyment of residents, staff and visitors.

New this year is a digital platform for submitting online entries, and the inclusion of a “People’s Choice” popular award which will be selected based on online voting.

In addition to the popular vote, a Best-in-Show winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, as well as a Grand Prize and Honorable Mentions in each of 12 categories: Landscapes, Travel, People, Pets, Children, Wildlife, Nature, Still Life, Altered/Enhanced, Student, Long Island/New York and Action/Sports. Gurwin residents and staff will also weigh-in on their favorites, choosing five “Resident/Staff Selection” winners from among the entries.

Photographers may submit up to seven photographs at a fee of $5 per entry via a secure portal. Contestants who prefer to send their printed photos by mail may download and print an entry form from the Gurwin website at bit.ly/GurwinPhoto and mail their 8×10 prints plus check payable to Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 68 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, NY 11725, attention: Gurwin Photo Contest. Deadline for submissions is June 15, 2021.

Photos not selected for a prize award are repurposed as reminiscence aids, for visual stimulation and art therapy, and to provide a source of comfort and inspiration, specifically for residents in the Center’s Memory Care Unit and Adult Day Care Programs, making each photo submission a “winner.”

The Gurwin Photo Contest is made possible each year by long-time sponsor The Tiffen Company, in memory of Helen and Nat Tiffen, the company’s founder and former Gurwin resident. Based in Hauppauge, The Tiffen Company is a leading manufacturer of glass filters and other fine products for digital, still, video, motion pictures and television.

For more information, call 631-715-2757.