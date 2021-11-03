Call for Artists: Art League seeks entries for 60th Long Island Artists Exhibition

The Art League of Long Island, 107 E. Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills invites artists from Suffolk, Nassau, Brooklyn, and Queens to submit entries to the upcoming juried exhibit featuring works by artists who call the four counties of the island home. The 60th Long Island Artists Exhibition is now a biennial exhibit and will be on view in the Art League’s spacious Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery December 4 through January 21, 2022. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, November 5.

Entry for each artist is limited to five works not previously exhibited in the Art League of Long Island’s gallery, one of which may be chosen from among submissions by the exhibition juror. Two and three-dimensional original work in any medium may be submitted, including photography and fine craft, with the exception of videos.

The Art League is honored to have Joshua Ruff serve as juror for the Long Island Artists Exhibition. Joshua Ruff is the Deputy Director and Director of Collections & Interpretation at the Long Island Museum of American Art, History & Carriages, in Stony Brook. Mr. Ruff is a graduate of Syracuse University (BAs in Broadcast Journalism and also in History) and Stony Brook University (MA in History). He has worked at the Long Island Museum for 24 years in a variety of positions, including as Curator of its History and Carriage Collections.

He was also Senior Lecturer in History at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, NY for 20 years. He has served as an editor of the Long Island History Journal since 2009. Mr. Ruff has curated more than 60 exhibitions, including, most recently, Fire & Form: New Directions in Glass (2021) and Perfect Harmony: The Musical Life and Art of William Sidney Mount (2019), which traveled to the Fenimore Art Museum, in Cooperstown, NY. In addition to co-authoring several books and exhibition catalogs, he has articles in publications that include Magazine Antiques; American Art Review; American History magazine; and the Long Island History Journal.

Applications must be submitted online at www.client.smarterentry.com/alli

For more information, call 631-462-5400.