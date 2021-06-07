Call for Artists: 85th Anniversary juried exhibit heads to the Whaling Museum

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks artists for its 85th Anniversary Juried Exhibit titled 10x10x85.

How does one interpret 85 years of maritime history? By inviting local artists to share their vision on a 10×10 canvas for a juried exhibition to celebrate and inspire, 10x10x85 will feature creative works using a 10×10 inch canvas provided by the museum as a starting point. From there, artists have the choice of painting directly on the canvas, creating a mixed media piece, assemblage, sculpture, or anything else that interprets “85” or “8” or “5,” as long as the finished piece can be hung on a wall. All works will be on sale for $100 each during the exhibition period. There will be a 50/50 split on proceeds with the artist.

All funds raised will support museum education programming. Jurors include Northport artist and former Northport High School art teacher Margaret Minardi, and botanical artist and instructor at The Art League of Long Island and The Atelier at Flowerfield, Elizabeth Fusco.

The exhibit will run from October to December. Deadline to enter is Sept. 1. $20 entry fee includes a 10″ by 10″ canvas. For more information, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/85art.