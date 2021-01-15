Caleb Smith State Park Preserve holds nature program Jan. 16

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a family program, Who’s Been Walking in the Snow?, on Jan. 16 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Families will become nature detectives as they unravel the clues left behind by the park’s wildlife. Follow the signs and hopefully find the creatures that made them! Dress for the weather. Masks are mandatory. $4 per person. Preregistration required by calling 265-1054.