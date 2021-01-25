CAC presents free Anything But Silent event

Do you love silent films? The Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington presents a free live-stream screening of He Who Gets Slapped (1924) starring Lon Chaney on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. with live piano accompaniment by Ben Model. After Baron Regnard (Marc MacDermott) steals both his greatest invention and his wife, scientist Paul Beaumont (Chaney) loses all self-regard and joins a circus sideshow to become the most famous clown in France, known as “He Who Gets Slapped” by other clowns. Register at www.cinemaartscentre.org.