Building Bridges in Brookhaven honors Martin Luther King Jr. in virtual celebration

Join Building Bridges in Brookhaven’s 5th annual (and first virtual) Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 1:30 to 4:40 p.m. With this year’s theme We’re All in This Together!, the afternoon’s speakers will focus on local issues of environmental racism/ecological devastation and homelessness and offer practical steps to take action.

Co-sponsored by:

The Poor People’s Campaign Long Island Chapter

The Brookhaven Landfill Action and Remedial Group (BLARG)

WEBINAR SCHEDULE

Introduction and Live Music – 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

“Environmental Racism Hiding in Plain Sight”– 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“Homelessness & The Poor People’s Campaign’s Winter Offensive” – 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wrap-up and Live Music – 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.