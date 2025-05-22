Brooklyn Bridge’s Jimmy Rosica to speak at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host a special Q&A event featuring inductee Jimmy Rosica, an original member and current bassist of The Brooklyn Bridge, on Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at LIMEHOF’s museum location at 97 Main Street, Stony Brook. The event is free for LIMEHOF members and general admission ticket price for non-members.

“This is a must-see for fans of The Brooklyn Bridge and classic pop music,” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham who will host the event. “Attendees of this special event will have the rare opportunity to hear firsthand insights from Jimmy Rosica about the making of this legendary album, its standout tracks, and the band’s lasting legacy.”

This exclusive discussion will take a deep dive into the stories behind every track on the band’s classic 1968 debut album, entitled “The Brooklyn Bridge”, which featured hits like “Blessed Is the Rain,” “Welcome Me Love,” and their gold-certified smash “The Worst That Could Happen.”

“I’m really excited to share stories about our first album with The Brooklyn Bridge at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,” Rosica said. “It’s a special part of our history that means so much to me.”

Formed in 1968 by Johnny Maestro, The Brooklyn Bridge combined the talents of The Del-Satins and Rhythm Method to create a signature sound blending doo-wop, pop, and powerful horn arrangements. With over 10 million records sold, the group left an indelible mark on American music history. The group was inducted into LIMEHOF in 2006 as Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge. They performed at the first LIMEOF induction ceremony with LIMEHOF inductee Jimmy Webb.

Jimmy Rosica grew up in Hicksville. In addition to his career in music, he is also the founder of Very Cool Music School, an educational program using pitch pipes and continues to share his love of music with students and fans alike of all ages.

For more information, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org