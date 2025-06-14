Local heroes honored at Coram Fire Department Installation Dinner

On Saturday, June 7th, Councilwoman Jane Bonner proudly joined the Coram Fire Department at their annual Installation Dinner to recognize the outstanding dedication and service of its members. The evening celebrated decades of commitment to public safety and welcomed the department’s newest rising stars.

Recognized during the ceremony was Brian Heidrich Jr., who earned the distinguished title of “Probie of the Year”. Councilwoman Bonner was photographed with Brian, his father Brian Heidrich Sr., and his uncle Tim Heidrich, both of which are fellow firefighters. This represents the proud tradition of service carried on through generations. Pictured above, from left to right: Tim Heidrich, Brian Heidrich Jr., Councilwoman Jane Bonner, and Brian Heidrich Sr.

Councilwoman Bonner presented official Town of Brookhaven certificates to two long-serving and highly respected members of the department. Patti Ann Ankum was honored for 28 years of service as an emergency service dispatcher, and Commissioner Tom Lyon was recognized for an incredible milestone—50 years of service to the Coram Fire Department.

“These individuals have dedicated so much of their lives to protecting and supporting our community,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “It’s an honor to recognize their commitment and to thank them for the selfless work they’ve done over the years.”

The Coram Fire Department Installation Dinner served as a reminder of the strength and unity within the fire service community, and Councilwoman Bonner expressed her continued gratitude for their courage, professionalism, and dedication.