Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Bonner honors four local Eagle Scouts of Troop 204 at recognition ceremony

Councilwoman Jane Bonner proudly joined families, friends, and community members on May 31 to honor four outstanding young men who achieved the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of Anders Dalberg, Nicholas Comito, Aidan Elder, and Jeremy Westerlund, each of whom completed a service project that significantly improved a local community space.

Councilwoman Bonner presented each Eagle Scout with an official proclamation from the Town of Brookhaven, recognizing their leadership, dedication, and lasting contributions to the community.

“The Eagle Scout rank represents the highest level of achievement in Scouting, and these young men have truly earned it through their incredible service and commitment,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “They have made meaningful improvements in our community, and we are so proud to recognize them for their achievements.”

Anders Dalberg contributed his skills and hard work to enhance the facilities at the Warrior Ranch Foundation, an organization dedicated to the healing and well-being of veterans, first responders, and rescued horses. Anders fabricated and installed fly traps to protect the horses, built sturdy frames for hanging tarps to provide shade, and installed swing boom arms to aid in training sessions for the horses—all efforts that will help the foundation continue its important mission.

Nicholas Comito focused his project on improving the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson – Setauket, a popular local path used by residents for walking, biking, and running. Nicholas installed reflectors along the full 3-mile trail and at all intersections to improve visibility and safety. He also poured two concrete pads in front of benches to provide easier access for individuals using wheelchairs and cleaned up trash along the trail to help preserve its natural beauty.

Aidan Elder chose to serve St. Anthony of Padua Church CYO Fields in Rocky Point, where he designed and built a new information kiosk to help visitors navigate the space. In addition, he installed new handicap parking signs to improve accessibility, refreshed and replanted old planter boxes, and restored two statues on the property—bringing renewed life and charm to the grounds.

Jeremy Westerlund completed his project at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he created a more inclusive and engaging outdoor space for the church’s nursery school. Jeremy designed and built a handicap-accessible picnic area, constructing two ADA-compliant picnic tables along with two standard ones. He also built a colorful and interactive music wall for the playground, enriching the play experience for young children of all abilities.

Councilwoman Bonner emphasized the value of encouraging leadership and community involvement in young people, and praised the scouts for their initiative and service.