Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Bonner attends VFW Post 6249’s 4th Annual 5K Run honoring veterans

On May 31, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined local veterans, families, and community members for the VFW Post 6249 Joseph P. Dwyer 5K Run, a community event honoring the bravery and sacrifice of U.S. veterans.

Hosted by VFW Post 6249, the event drew a strong turnout from across the region, with participants running or walking the 5K route in tribute to the men and women who have served our country. The race has become a tradition in the Rocky Point area, uniting people of all ages to support a vital cause.

The run supports the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Program, which was named in honor of Private First Class Joseph P. Dwyer, a Suffolk County native and Army combat medic in Iraq. During a mission in Baghdad, PFC Dwyer was famously photographed carrying an injured Iraqi boy to safety, which was soon featured in newspapers nationwide. After returning home, he was honorably discharged but struggled with post-traumatic stress, depression, and substance abuse. Sadly, he passed away in July 2008 at the age of 31.

Since its launch in late 2012, the Dwyer Program has become a model of success in providing peer-to-peer support for veterans experiencing similar challenges. Its continued growth and impact serve as a powerful reminder of PFC Dwyer’s legacy and the importance of supporting those who have served.

“This run is a beautiful example of how our community comes together to honor and remember our veterans,” said Councilwoman Bonner . “It’s a privilege to support the VFW and to stand with those who have given so much for our country.”

After the race, attendees gathered at the post for refreshments, music, and a special ceremony recognizing veterans and event organizers. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting veteran services and outreach programs through VFW Post 6249.