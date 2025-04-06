Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Losquadro announces launch of new Vision Zero Action Plan website

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced the launch of a new website to encourage community feedback in developing a Townwide Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Town-owned roadways by 2045.

Brookhaven Town is currently developing an action plan to achieve this vision and is seeking feedback from the community. The action plan will incorporate the Safe System Approach, as supported by the Federal Highway Administration, to achieve Vision Zero by means of safer roads, safer speeds, safer people, safer vehicles, and enhanced post-crash care.

Most recently, the Town has been studying crash data, speeds, traffic volumes, infrastructure, field observations, and demographics throughout all Town-owned roads to identify focus locations for roadway safety improvements. The study will culminate in a strategic plan outlining long-term goals and actionable steps for the Town’s future.

“I would like to encourage residents to visit the project website at www.BrookhavenVisionZero.com to engage via the interactive map and community questionnaire,” Losquadro said, noting the interactive map allows comments and suggestions to be entered at pinpoint locations. “Please be encouraged to have a hand in ending fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways.”