Brookhaven Highway Department completes stormwater project at entrance to Head of the Harbor Times of Smithtown by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 3 Brookhaven Superintendent Dan Losquadro, left, and Village of Head of the Harbor Mayor Douglas Dahlgard. Photo from Town of Brookhaven Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro announced the recent completion of a stormwater project at the culvert on Rhododendron Drive in Stony Brook, just before the entrance to the Village of Head of the Harbor. Following a pipe collapse, Rhododendron Drive was experiencing an erosion and flooding issue during heavy rainstorms. In addition, the roadway often saw runoff from the spring-fed wetland that crosses under Rhododendron Drive. The Brookhaven Highway Department replaced the damaged pipe, installed new gabion baskets on each side of Rhododendron Drive to eliminate erosion, extended the curb, and installed a new drain to capture sediment. The total cost for this project was approximately $30,000. “We were happy to partner with the Village of Head of the Harbor to complete this stormwater project,” Losquadro said. “The project successfully eliminated the flooding experienced on Rhododendron Drive following a heavy rainstorm. Village Head of the Harbor Mayor Douglas Dahlgard added, “It protects the environmentally-sensitive wetlands in the area. This was a win-win for community members and the environment.”