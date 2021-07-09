Brookhaven E-Waste, Paper Shredding and Drug Take Back event in Mount Sinai a success

1 of 3

On June 26, Councilwoman Jane Bonner held her first E-Waste Collection, Paper Shredding and Drug Take Back event of 2021 at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai. The event provided the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused electronic devices, have their old paper documents securely shredded, and to safely dispose of old prescription drugs.

This special recycling event was co-sponsored by DIME Community Bank. Members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department were also on-hand to accept the prescription drugs for disposal. Over 500 cars stopped by to recycle 21,780 lbs. of paper, 11,600 lbs. of e-waste and 15 boxes of unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal.

“My first 2021 recycling event of the year was an overwhelming success. It’s great to know that we can provide a helpful alternative that allows the public to recycle right and dispose of unused or expired drugs in a safe manner. I thank the Sheriff’s Department for their participation and all the people who came out to help keep Brookhaven clean and green,” said Councilwoman Bonner.