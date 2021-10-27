Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights returns for 2021

1 of 8

Beloved holiday celebration is now a fully outdoor experience

New York is back and so is the City’s premiere outdoor holiday tradition – Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo. Holiday Lights, a family-favorite holiday light experience, will open to the public on November 19, with new light displays that will connect visitors with nature and the spirit of the season.

Holiday Lights will operate on select dates from November 19 to January 9. Tickets for Holiday Lights must be purchased in advance and are date specific. Tickets are now available online. Visit the Know before You Go page for all details.

This year’s event will be a fully outdoor experience. The experience will encompass an expansive area of the zoo and will be include 5 separate lantern safaris representing animals from different geographic regions; the all new larger-than-life Forest of Color; and activity areas spread out across the park. Fan-favorite seasonal activities include professional ice carving demonstrations and competitions, wildlife stilt walkers, Wildlife Theater performances, holiday train rides, seasonal treats, and more.

In addition to the dozens of new animal lanterns, synchronized light shows, and activities, the zoo has added the one-night-only Holiday Cheers event for adults age 21 and older. On December 1, the Holiday Lights experience will feature unlimited food sampling along with select seasonal adult beverages. Of course, the evening will also include all of the Holiday Lights displays, lantern safaris, music and activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out. For more information visit Holiday Cheers online.

Visit the website for information, tickets and the full schedule of activities.

About the Bronx Zoo: The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinarian care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet. For more information, visit www.BronxZoo.com.