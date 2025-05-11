Brightview Senior Living in Port Jefferson Station hires new Executive Director

Brightview Senior Living, a Baltimore-based provider in senior living with almost 50 communities along the East Coast, has announced Megan E. Sheehan as Brightview Port Jefferson’s new Executive Director. The facility is located at 1175 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station.

Sheehan is a healthcare professional with more than a decade of experience in senior healthcare and housing, with a focus on hospitality, resident satisfaction and family engagement. She most recently served as the Executive Director of Marian Woods, Inc. Adult Care Facility, where she oversaw administration and organizational planning of a fifty-bed New York State licensed Adult Care Facility for religious sisters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Brightview Port Jefferson team,” said Toni Gozzo, Regional Director of Operations at Brightview Senior Living. “Her deep experience in senior healthcare, commitment to hospitality and passion for creating meaningful experiences make her a perfect fit. Brightview prides itself on vibrant living and exceptional care, and we’re confident Megan’s skills and background will further elevate that mission for our residents, families, and our associates in the greater New York region.”

Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Manhattan College and an Associate of Applied Science in occupational therapy assisting from SUNY Rockland.

“I am thrilled to have joined the Brightview Port Jefferson family. After working for more than 10 years in healthcare, this is more than a job to me – it’s my calling,” said Sheehan. “I thrive working in an environment where no two days are the same and I can make a meaningful difference while growing personally and professionally. It’s truly an honor to build genuine connections with residents and their loved ones, and learn from their stories and wisdom. My goal is to help make this chapter of their lives as joyful and fulfilling as possible.”

For more information about Brightview and its communities, visit BrightviewSeniorLiving. com.