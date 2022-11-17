Brick Clay Studio & Gallery holds Holiday Pottery Sale this weekend

1 of 4

Time to start your holiday shopping! The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James hosts a Holiday Pottery Sale on Saturday, Nov 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Besides one of a kind hand-made pottery by members, they will have raffles, live music and light refreshments. The Gallery Shop will also be open to browse and purchase unique handmade pottery made on the premises. Join them in reconnecting with our artist community and to shop local. Gift certificates available.Visit www.thebrickstudio.org for future events and classes or call 833-THE-BRICK.