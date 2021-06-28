Bonner honors longtime SBCA board member

On Wednesday, June 16, Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) was joined by Sound Beach Civic Association president Bea Ruberto to honor longtime SBCA board member Kevin McKeown as he steps down from the board. Bonner presented McKeown with a proclamation to thank him for his many years of service to the civic.

McKeown has also been active with the Rocky Point VFW, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Tin Can Sailors Organization. He is also very committed to helping the less fortunate in the community as a volunteer at the St. Louis De Montfort Outreach and Hope House.

He has been a member of the Civic for 11 years and board member for six.

“Kevin has participated in just about every project that the Sound Beach Civic Association has worked on and is always available when called upon,” Bonner said. “I thank him and his wife, Mary, for all they have done in service to the community and I’m sure that he will continue to serve in some capacity.”

Photo and caption from Town of Brookhaven.