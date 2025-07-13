Bonchon celebrates grand opening in Centereach

By Katherine Yamaguchi

The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, along with several local public officials, welcomed their newest member, Long Island’s first Bonchon, a popular chain restaurant for Korean fried chicken, at a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on July 2.

Located at 13 Centereach Mall in Centereach, Bonchon is a very well-known Korean fried chicken chain restaurant in the United States. According to their website, Bonchon (bon-chon) means “my hometown, my roots” and was founded by Jinduk Seo. “Our Mission: To share the joy of Korean comfort food around the world”. Their secret to their chicken is that it is hand battered, double fried and hand brushed with sauces created by their chef in South Korea.

New franchise owners are husband and wife Amy and Russell Golan along with their son, Eitan, who manages the restaurant. “We’re very excited to be part of this community,” Russell said.

The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 631-389-3688.