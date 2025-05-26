Boating safety course offered in Setauket as Brianna’s Law goes into effect

By Sofia Levorchick

This year, New York State put Brianna’s Law into effect, requiring all boaters to possess and carry a New York State-approved boating safety certificate regardless of age.

Named after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old Long Island girl who was killed in a 2005 boating accident, this law acts as a precautionary measure to teach all boaters safety rules to prevent reckless and dangerous behavior on the water.

Previously, only operators born after Jan. 1, 1978, needed the certificate. Now, all boaters, regardless of age and experience on the water, must obtain the safety certificate.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D, NY4) sent out an invitation for a course taking place on Saturday, May 31 at the Setauket Fire Department at 190 Main Street in Setauket. See more information below.

“With our many miles of coastline, my office understands our constituents’ close relationship with our waterways,” Kassay said. “We are grateful to the Setauket Fire Department for offering their facilities for this event, furthering our shared goal of greater public safety.”

Brennen Siele, the senior harbormaster on the North Shore for the Town of Brookhaven, thinks this course requirement is necessary for safe waters. He pointed out that boaters’ most common and preventable mistake is lacking the safety equipment they should have on board.

“When we come and check them, it’s a surprise to them that they need certain things,” Siele said. “So just from a safety standpoint, it seems important that these people take these classes, even if they’ve been on the water for years.”

Safety certification courses were offered before the law was implemented, and some boaters have already taken them.

Chris Zenaty, a Stony Brook boater, took a safety course over 25 years ago when he first started boating. He retook the course last year with his son after his original certification expired. He thinks that this new law is essential for ensuring safety on the water.

“It makes people more aware of their surroundings,” Zenaty said. “Before, you could go out and buy a 50-foot boat with having no experience in boating and cause significant damage to life and property without having any boating training.”

According to both Siele and Kassay, local boaters have generally been reacting positively to the law.

“From conversations around our marinas and neighborhoods, it seems that local boaters are largely on board with this new regulation,” Kassay said. “It teaches newer boaters the maritime rules of the road, which will help to avoid conflicts and collisions.”

However, Siele noted that the surge in demand could make it difficult for boaters to get the safety certificate in time.

“I think for the first year, it’ll probably be challenging, because a huge influx of people are trying to take these classes right before the boating season,” Siele said. “A lot of these classes are filling up, and people are having a hard time getting into them.”

Because of the demand, there might be an initial grace period for compliance. Harbor Patrol plans to be somewhat lenient initially, as long as boaters can show patrol officers proof that they are registered to take a class and are otherwise in compliance with safety regulations.

“Boaters need to take the safety on the water a little bit more seriously than they have in the past,” Siele said. “They don’t take into account how many things that can go wrong or the safety equipment that’s necessary when things do go wrong.”

Despite the initial challenges in course availability, officials and long-serving boaters agree that the new law marks a crucial step toward fostering safer waters for all.

“Even our saltiest sailors and experienced fisherfolk understand that their time on the water is made safer by every motorized vessel operator taking this course,” Kassay said.

—————————————–

New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay is inviting boat, jet ski, and motorized vessel operators to take the required New York State Safe Boating Certification Course at the Setauket Fire Department, 190 Main St., Setauket on Saturday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This 8-hour course covers the basic principles of safe and responsible boating. It reviews nautical “rules of the road”, required safety equipment, special boating activities, and more. Students who complete the course will obtain a NY Safe Boating Certificate. Must be at least 10 years old to participate.

Cost: $85 + $10 permanent card fee Course materials provided on-site safeboatingamerica.com/Suffolk-Boating-Class Pre-registration required: