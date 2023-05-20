Bicyclist seriously injured in Sound Beach motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Sound Beach on May 19.

Matthew Aparicio was riding a bicycle eastbound on the North Shore Rail Trail, when he stopped at the intersection of Hallock Landing Road at a stop sign. He proceeded through the intersection, where he was struck in the crosswalk by a 1997 Ford Super Duty truck traveling southbound on Hallock Landing Road, at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Aparicio, 20, of Miller Place, was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Ford, Luis Delgado, 27, of Riverhead, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852- 8752.