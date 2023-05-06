Bicyclist injured in Huntington motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Huntington today.

Adam Siepel was riding his bicycle on New York Avenue at the intersection of Gristmill Lane, when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet pickup traveling northbound on New York Avenue driven by Daniel Krywak. Siepel, 50, of Huntington, was transported to Huntington Hospital in critical condition. Krywak, 52, of Huntington, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.