Bicycle stolen from Smithtown Library in Nesconset

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a bicycle in Nesconset this month.

The man pictured above stole an Army Camo Green Big Flyer bicycle with green handlebars and black rubber hand grips from the Smithtown Library, located at 148 Smithtown Blvd., on June 17 at approximately 5:35 p.m. The bicycle was valued at $800.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.