Bicycle stolen from outside elementary school in Centereach

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a bicycle from outside a Centereach elementary school in May.

A man stole a So Cal Flyer bicycle from outside Holbrook Road Elementary School, located at 170 Holbrook Road, on May 27. The bicycle was valued at $700. The man fled in a waiting blue SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.