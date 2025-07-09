Between You and Me: Two notable Americans rescued from the dustbin of history

By Leah S. Dunaief

Independence Day has again brought to top of mind the first tier of our nation’s leaders, namely George Washington, Ben Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Perhaps just behind them was John Hancock.

Hancock was born in 1737 into a comfortable life in Massachusetts, and upon the death of his father, joined the family of his childless uncle, Thomas, one of the richest men in Massachusetts, in business. We know him for his outsized signature on the Declaration of Independence, which gave way to the nickname for signing one’s name anywhere.

“Just put your John Hancock on the dotted line,” is a colloquialism that survives to this day.

The story that exists behind the signature can be found in a new biography of Hancock by Willard Sterne Randall titled, “First to Sign, First to Invest in America’s Independence,” for those who enjoy accounts of the period leading up to the American Revolution and the players in our country’s formation.

While the Declaration was written by Jefferson, it was Hancock who, as head of the Second Continental Congress, called for a committee to draft the document. And it was Hancock’s path as merchant, statesman, prominent Patriot, first governor of Massachusetts, and longest serving president of the Continental Congress from 1775 that defined his life. He is also known for raising funds for the Continental Army, spurring shipbuilding for the Navy and keeping the Congress together when it fled Philadelphia as the British drew near. He was closely aligned with activist Samuel Adams, until they had a falling out later in revolutionary times, and engaged in considerable philanthropy on behalf of Boston’s business community. And he was also regarded, perhaps not to his advantage, as an elegant clothes horse.

Unlike his financial colleague, Alexander Hamilton, Hancock was wary of a strong central government, but he did urge support of the United States Constitution in Massachusetts. He was a person for all seasons.

As long as we are talking about recent books describing prominent but faintly remembered Americans, there is also “Charles Sumner Conscience of a Nation,” by Zaakir Tameez. Both books were reviewed by The New York Times this past Sunday, should you want to read more about them.

Sumner was an antislavery Massachusetts senator canned by the infamous South Carolina Congressman Preston Brooks. It happened in 1856, during the tense build up to the Civil War. Brooks was offended by a speech Sumner had given, and on the floor of the Congress, he slammed his gold-topped walking stick into his colleague’s skull. The wound was so grievous that Sumner was not expected to live.

According to the author, the attack “inflamed the North and helped grow the new Republican party, while white Southerners rallied around Brooks, an early hint that there was a constituency for violence on behalf of slavery.”

Again, there is plenty of grist for a biography of Sumner’s life although he is not so well remembered.

Sumner was a dedicated racial egalitarian “who pushed for justice from within the halls of power, and often did so alone,” according to Tameez. “In 1749, he offered the first full-throated argument for ‘equality before the law’ in an unsuccessful school desegregation case. After the Civil War, Sumner advanced a civil rights bill that would have gone even further than the law President Lyndon Johnson signed a century later.”

Sumner is known to have pushed Lincoln on emancipation even before the first major Confederate assault, according to Richard Krettner, the book reviewer, and never stopped pushing for more.

He, too, was known for “bedazzling” clothes and often accompanied Mary Todd Lincoln to the opera.It’s nice to think of Sumner as a person and not just as a victim.