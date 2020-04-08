Between You and Me: Some Information on COVID-19 from Johns Hopkins Hospital

By Leah S. Dunaief

Among the reams of writings that have been issued, I found this summary of information from Johns Hopkins Hospital to be most helpful, and so I am sharing with you now.

The virus is not a living organism, but a protein molecule, DNA, covered by a protective layer of lipid, aka fats, which when absorbed by the cells of the ocular, nasal or buccal mucosa, changes their genetic code and converts them into aggressor and multiplier cells.

Since the virus is not a living organism but a protein molecule, it is not killed, but decays on its own. The disintegration time depends on the temperature, humidity and type of material where it lies.

This virus is very fragile, and the only thing that protects it is a thin outer layer of fat. That is why any soap or detergent is the best remedy, because the foam cuts the fat (that is why you have to rub so much, for 20 seconds or more, to make a lot of foam).

By dissolving the fat layer, the protein molecule disperses and breaks down on

its own.

Heat melts fat, and this is why it is so good to use water above 77 degrees Fahrenheit for washing hands, clothes and everything. In addition, hot water makes more foam, and that makes it even more useful.

Alcohol, or any mixture with alcohol over 65 percent dissolves any fat, especially the external lipid layer of the virus.

Any mix with one part bleach and five parts water directly dissolves the protein and breaks it down from the inside.

Oxygenated water helps long after soap, alcohol and chlorine, because peroxide dissolves the virus protein, but you have to use it pure and it hurts your skin.

No bactericide or antibiotic serves. The virus is not a living organism like bacteria; antibodies cannot kill what is not alive.

Never shake used or unused clothing, sheets or cloth. While it is glued to a porous surface, it is very inert and disintegrates only:

• between 3 hours (fabric and porous)

• 4 hours (copper and wood)

• 24 hours (cardboard)

• 42 hours (metal) and

• 72 hours (plastic).

But if you shake it or use a feather duster, the virus molecules float in the air for up to 3 hours, and can lodge in your nose.

The virus molecules remain very stable in external cold, or in artificial cold such as with air conditioners in houses and cars.

They also need moisture and especially darkness to stay stable. Therefore, dehumidified, dry, warm and bright environments will degrade it faster.

Ultraviolet light on any object that may contain it breaks down the virus protein. For example, to disinfect and reuse a mask, UV light is perfect. Be careful, it also breaks down collagen, a protein in the skin.

The virus cannot go through healthy skin.

Vinegar is not useful because it does not break down the protective layer of fat.

No spirits or vodka serve. The strongest vodka is 40 percent alcohol and you need at least 65 percent. That means Listerine or other mouthwash can serve, as it is 65 percent alcohol.

The more confined the space, the more concentrated of the virus can be. The more open or naturally ventilated, the less.

You have to wash your hands before and after touching mucosa, food, locks, knobs, switches, remote control, cell phone, watches, computers, desks, TV, etc. and when using the bathroom.

You have to moisturize dry hands from so much washing of them, because the molecules can hide in the micro cracks. The thicker the moisturizer, the better.

Also keep your nails short so that the virus does not hide there.

This is republished with gratitude to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. I hope it helps your understanding and visualization of what is going on as it did mine.

Wishing you all care in following recommended procedures and good health.