Between You and Me: Hey, are you ‘cool?’ Take the test and find out

By Leah S. Dunaief

Surprisingly to me, the word “cool” is still in vogue. It was a complimentary term describing kids when I was in high school in the last century. Apparently it still is, and not just for high schoolers. Lots of people like being thought of as cool, at least according to a recent study.

So what traits make people cool?

There are six, described in an article published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. If you are extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open and autonomous, you decidedly fit the bill. I’m assuming you have to be all of these, not just one or two. So let’s take the test together, one attribute at a time. How would you and I rank?

Extroverted. Well, I do like to start conversations with people in line in front or behind me. I usually ask questions like, “ So where are you from?” and, “Do you come here often?” It’s mostly just to help pass the time, and I don’t believe I have ever been snubbed. People seem happy to talk, and sometimes I even learn a thing or two during those conversations, like a good place to eat in the neighborhood, or even a stock tip from the traveler in the seat next to mine if I am on an airplane.

But then again, sometimes when I am on a plane, I just want to close my eyes and try to snooze, to the disappointment of the person sitting alongside who is trying to chat. Or I could be in the midst of a good book and want to be left to read. At that point, I might be thought of as introverted. Strike one.

Hedonistic. This one I had to look up just to be sure. “Devoted to the pursuit of pleasure,” was the Merriam-Webster definition. Well, if you ever saw me eat an ice cream cone on a hot summer afternoon, you would certainly say I qualify. Or canter on a horse across a meadow or ski past snow-covered evergreens down a steep mountain, those moments would count, although they might not be wicked enough. So maybe, Strike two.

Powerful. Ha! I can’t even stay on a diet for a couple of weeks, so I think the better word that applies to me is pusillanimous. Maybe you have to go look that one up.

Adventurous. Yes! I believe I am that. When driving through a familiar neighborhood, I sometimes feel compelled to explore a street I haven’t taken before—if I’m not in a hurry. I’m not sure what I’m looking for, whether fancy houses or just a shortcut, but that does appeal to me.

Open. Sometimes this fits. After all, I write a weekly column and tell lots of stories about my world. I well remember my oldest son coming to me when he was in elementary school and asking me not to mention him in print any more. He complained his classmates teased him. Worried that he was taking away some of my best material, we compromised: I would only refer to him as number one. That way, he agreed, he would fly undetected beneath the radar.

Other times I tend to choose privacy. When people meet me for the first time and tell me they know all about me because they read my column, I remind them that they only know what I choose to tell them in 650 words or fewer—not a lot for a week’s worth of living.

Autonomous. This one I looked up, too, and it can denote a bit of a surprising meaning. In addition to the idea of having freedom and independence to act according to one’s choosing, which I like to think I somewhat enjoy, there is more. In Kantian moral philosophy, as defined by the Oxford Dictionary, it means acting in accordance with one’s moral duty rather than one’s desires.

That one is tough. Perhaps Strike three?