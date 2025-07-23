Between You and Me: A home is a needy thing

By Leah S. Dunaief

Some of you, of a certain age, may remember “Portnoy’s Complaint,” a book written by the well known author, Philip Roth, in 1969. What you are about to read, if you care to continue, is Dunaief’s Complaint, minor by comparison.

While my whining has nothing in common with Portnoy, who confessed to a psychiatrist his struggles with sexual obsession and the influence of his overbearing mother, to quote the book jacket, the theme popped into my head as I was formalizing my aggravation.

I could write a book about the tribulations of being a homeowner.

I won’t because it would not sell nearly as well as one about sexual obsession, although I suspect many could howl along with me on this subject. So I will just limit my complaint to this one column.

Now I know how lucky we are to own a house. After all, I grew up in an urban apartment, where the walls were so thin we could have blessed the person in the next apartment when he sneezed. The grumpy old man who lived on the floor beneath us routinely banged on the ceiling, I assume with a broomstick, when my sister and I were making too much noise playing jacks. After we were married and we moved into our first apartment, my new husband and I got to meet the neighbor lady, who asked if we were doing Royal Canadian Mounted Police exercises above her head (we were stretching).

Privacy in an apartment building is a highly prized and limited commodity. We knew who had a bad marriage from the arguments, who had difficult children from their temper tantrums, who liked jazz a little too loud and too late in the night.

So I’m not ungrateful for my good fortune. It’s just that sometimes, like now, the proprietorship is overwhelming.

Everything seems to need fixing at once. We have had to deal with a water leak from the town pipes in the street to our house, the sudden appearance of a horde of lantern flies on our maple trees, the reappearance of kitchen ants, an uncooperative toilet bowl, a worrisome cesspool, an undeterred woodpecker that loves our siding, a splintered lower wooden step about to give way at the side entrance, a leaking sink, a garage door frame that is so warped the door cannot close, a deluge of baby frogs, the loss of the internet when the power was shut off briefly by PSEG, overgrown bushes along the path to the entrance that threaten as a haven for ticks when we brush past, a couple of shingles that have blown off the roof during the latest heavy rain that has also caused our patio umbrella to droop sideways, and grass that has appeared in inappropriate places.

These are the unusual things that have gone wrong. I am not complaining about the ordinary home owning chores of mowing the lawn, shoveling the snow off the driveway, weeding and watering the flower beds, or what’s left of them after the deer have had their fill, putting out the garbage cans, cleaning up after the raccoons have feasted on the garbage, washing the windows, keeping the fireplace chimney free of soot, maintaining the appliances that break down at most inconvenient times, like the dishwasher going on strike right after a birthday party, and the air conditioner pooping out on the hottest day of the year, even though the tune up was performed and the filters replaced only a week earlier.

Such are just the routine responsibilities of daily living in a house. I didn’t even mention the monthly mortgage payments as far into the future as the eye can see, the property tax that nicely compounds each year to ever greater heights, and the insurance that skyrockets with each annual premium, thanks to the effects of climate change throughout the country.Yet, truly we do have to keep reminding ourselves how lucky we are to have our homes.

Like Portnoy, I just had to vent.