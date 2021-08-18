Bethel Hobbs Community Farm’s Run the Farm event a success

1 of 5

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach and Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle hosted the 7th annual Run the Farm 4-Mile Challenge on Aug. 14. The race covered roughly two miles of flat terrain preceded by a mile of rolling hills and two mildly challenging ascents before concluding at the historic grounds of Bethel Hobbs Community Farm. The run was followed by an award ceremony.

“After the 2020 virtual run it was great to see everyone back at the farm supporting a great cause,” said LaValle. “A big thank you to all of our runners, sponsors, volunteers and local community and governmental entities that helped make this race happen! Looking forward to Hobbs Farm 2022!”

Proceeds from this annual event support the farm’s Missionary Outreach that feeds the hungry. Last year the farm donated over 33,000 pounds of fresh organic produce was donated to food pantries throughout the Suffolk area.

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm is located at 178 Oxhead Road in Centereach. For more information or if you would like to volunteer, call 631-774-1556.