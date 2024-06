Living Room with Fireplace. Updated Kitchen. Convenient 1st Floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Upstairs, A New Full Bath Is Located Between Two Large Bedrooms. Lower Level With A Full Bathroom, Family Room w. Fireplace, Bedroom / Office, French Doors to A Patio and Private Entrance. The Backyard Is Fenced and Has a Patio and Custom Shed or Playhouse.

$749,000

For more information, click here.