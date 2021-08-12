Beautiful Place To Call Home In Mt. Sinai!

Welcome to this “Bill Hine” South Harbor Woods community conveniently located near beaches, school campus, shopping and major roadways. Enjoy entertaining outdoors with a deck leading to gated and plant covered, fenced inground pool on one side and a huge grassy flat area on the other side. The 10 room 4.5 bath Farm Ranch features central AC, hardwood floors, fireplace, primary bedroom en suite and 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor, and 2 bedrooms, full bath and library upstairs, plus a finished basement with full bath, exercise room, game room, TV room & storage, attached 2 car garage and inground sprinklers. A beautiful place to call home. $883,000

