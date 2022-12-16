Bea Ruberto, Sound Beach civic leader, named woman of distinction CommunityTown of BrookhavenSound BeachSuffolk CountyGovernmentSuffolk County GovernmentVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 16, 2022 0 3 Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and Bea Ruberto. Photo courtesy Anker's office Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) presented Sound Beach resident Bea Ruberto with a proclamation. The proclamation recognizes Ruberto as a Woman of Distinction in 2022 and for her ongoing dedication to her community. In addition to serving as president of the Sound Beach Civic Association, Ruberto is the co-owner of Pern Editorial Services, a member of the Brookhaven Anti-Litter Task Force, and a leader in local diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She also served as president of the auxiliary of the Sound Beach Fire Department. “It is not primarily the geography of a town that makes it remarkable,” Anker said. “It is the passion and dedication of its residents that make a community distinguished. Bea makes Sound Beach shine, and it fills me with joy to present her with this recognition.”