Bayles Boat Shop puts final touches on 18th-century-style whaleboat

One year until it’s time to set sail

By Sabrina Artusa

At Bayles Boat Shop in Port Jefferson, a historically accurate, 18th-century-style whaleboat is in the works. On July 5, a day after the 249th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, volunteers of the Long Island Seaport and Eco Center watched as the final plank of the hull, known as the whiskey plank, was installed.

In the center of the shop, situated right along the Port Jefferson Harbor, sits the 24-foot hull. Over 20 volunteers, all from different backgrounds, contributed their time to learning how to build the vessel. Some, like former National Park employee Jay Lippert, were drawn in after working on other boats, while others, like Bob Winowitch of the 3rd NY Regiment of the Brigade of American Revolution National History Organization, were intrigued by its historical significance.

“None of us are shipwrights,” said volunteer Walter Saraceni. “We learn the skills that are important for the locality because shipbuilding was a major source of employment.”

The crew tries to stay true to the original building process as much as possible and learn the “old school skills with modern tools,” said Lippert. Sometimes, videos are enough to help them learn, but a shipwright would occasionally come by to help the group with more difficult techniques.

Len Carolan, president of LISEC, has been with the organization for 10 years after completing a career as a physical education teacher. “As president, I felt a big part of my job is to get everyone involved,” he said. And, in the 35 months since the project began, the group has “grown to be a band of brothers in a way,” said Carolan.

The boat is expected to be finished next year in time for America’s 250th year of independence, which was achieved with the help of Setauket native Caleb Brewster. In the 1770s, Brewster, a skilled naval officer, would use the six-man whaleboat to infiltrate British ships. Winowitch said those whaleboats were as common as Toyotas, but were capable of dealing some damage.

“It is like a museum,” said volunteer Bruce Kaplan, who joined a year ago.

After the last plank was put in, volunteers poured themselves a well-deserved shot of whiskey and, shouting, “Down with the British,” took a swig. They aren’t done yet – now that the hull is complete, the crew can get started on the futtocks, which are essential structural supports that act like ribs. The white cedar planks are topped by one sturdy oak plank. The keel, which runs lengthwise inside the boat, is also oak.

There are two others of its kind. One was built by the Darien Historical Society in 1976 and the other by the Town of Huntington shortly after; but in 2011, Huntington’s boat was retired. All three used the plans designed by naval architect William A. Baker. Carolan wants to ensure this boat can be in use for as long as possible; so, he intends to build a shed to house it.

“We realized they were in disrepair because they were not protected,” he said. “They were out all the time.”

The shed would be on the Drowned Meadow House property, and would cost $110,000. LISEC is also planning a documentary on Long Island’s place in the American Revolution, which would cost $70,000; the film would integrate history on the whaleboat as well as cover the building process.

For more information about this project and others at the Bayles Boat Shop go to www.lisec.org. To learn more about the documentary go to http://buildingfreedom.us/