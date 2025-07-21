Barnes & Noble in Lake Grove to host launch of new children’s book July 26

Families with young children are invited to a special Children’s Storytime Book Launch at Barnes & Noble at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Saturday, July 26 at 11 a.m. Local wildlife rehabilitator and author Kirsten Norton and illustrator Jacqueline Gutierrez will share their new picture book, When the Nest Fell: Based on a True Animal Rescue Story.

In this heartwarming animal rescue story, a nest containing four baby squirrels fell to the ground when their tree was cut down. To make matters worse, their mama squirrel didn’t see where they went. The workmen cutting down the tree were making a lot of loud, unfamiliar whirrs and buzzes. Will anyone see that these baby squirrels fell out of their nest and move them to safety? Will the babies ever see their mama again? Will they be okay? Follow along this family of squirrels to see their journey back home.

Children and their parents will gain an appreciation of the animal rescue process and gain a better understanding of what to do if they spot injured wildlife.

At the event, Norton will read the story and share behind-the-scenes details about the real squirrels who inspired the book. Families can enjoy free bookmarks, stickers, and coloring pages. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Don’t miss this chance to meet the author and illustrator and take home a signed copy of When the Nest Fell!

Event Details:

When the Nest Fell Storytime Book Launch

Saturday, July 26, 2025, 11 a.m.

Barnes & Noble, Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove