Attorney At Law: Estate Planning – Balancing goals for you and your family

By Britt Burner, Esq.

Creating an estate plan requires difficult conversations and honest self-reflection. A lot of people think that an estate plan only pertains to what will happen to your assets when you die, but it can also impact your access to funds during life.

It’s important to have a clear vision of your priorities. Do you want to maximize wealth for future generations or make it easier for them to handle the assets at your death? Do you want to minimize the amount of money the government can collect in taxes? Are you concerned with the potential out of pocket costs for long term care?

The first estate planning document that comes to most people’s minds is a will. Wills direct where assets will go at your death. With a will, your executor must be appointed by the Surrogate’s Court through a process called probate before distributing the assets. A common alternative to a will is a trust.

Trusts also direct the disposal of your assets at death, but they avoid any court intervention through a probate proceeding by taking ownership of assets while you are living. Depending on the type of trust and how it is drafted, it can merely avoid probate or can have additional benefits such as maximizing estate tax protection or making you eligible for Medicaid to receive home care or nursing home care while you are alive.

There are two broad categories of trusts — revocable or irrevocable. Irrevocable trusts are the most protective but also carry restrictions. For example, if you are seeking coverage from the Medicaid program to assist with long term care costs, you can transfer assets to an irrevocable Medicaid asset protection trust to keep those assets out of Medicaid’s reach. However, the trust will require that someone other than you or your spouse be the trustee and you will not be able to receive principal distributions to or for your benefit. Similarly, a trust that will reduce or eliminate estate taxes will also have restrictions on your control and use of the assets.

If estate taxes are not a concern and you have decided that planning for potential Medicaid coverage is not a priority, a revocable trust may be the best option for you. Revocable trusts do not offer protection from Medicaid but will avoid probate when you die and will allow full access to your hard-earned assets for as long as you live. Especially for those who value ease of administration for those they leave behind, a revocable trust can achieve that goal. Creating an estate plan gives you choices and allows you to pivot even during difficult times, which affords invaluable peace of mind.

Consulting with an estate planning attorney who is also familiar with Medicaid and estate administration can help you craft a plan that suits your lifestyle, health, and family dynamic. Having a consultation that weighs the pros and cons in your specific situation will help you come to the plan that is right for you.

Britt Burner, Esq. is a Partner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. focusing her practice areas on Estate Planning and Elder Law. Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. serves clients from New York City to the east end of Long Island with offices located in East Setauket, Westhampton Beach, Manhattan and East Hampton.