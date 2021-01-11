Atelier at Flowerfield presents online lecture with Christian White

1 of 3

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for an online lecture titled Manet and Modernism: About the Use of Color in Modern Times from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Artist and teacher Christian White will discuss the evolution of color as a decorative and structural tool in painting among post-academic painters. Artists like Manet, Fantin-Latour, Sargent, Sorolla, Matisse, Gorky, de Kooning, Phillip Guston, Diebenkorn, Fairfield Porter, Wolf Kahn, et alia have influenced Christian. He will attempt to explain some of the underlying concepts of Modernism from the point of view of color.

About Christian White

Born in Rome in 1953, Christian descends from generations of acclaimed artists. At age 12 he studied life drawing with his father; at 13 he studied welding, stained glass and mosaic in Holland. He lived at the American Academy in Rome as a teen and attended the Liceo Artistico, an Italian Art high school.

Christian is renowned for his Long Island landscapes, his work is included in Long Island Landscape Painting-The Twentieth Century by Ronald Pisano.

Christian’s career has been a varied one as he is also an accomplished sculptor. He recently completed the “Iconic Wall”, a 450 square foot limestone relief for the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics at Stony Brook University.

His work is included in many major public and private collections including: The National Academy, the Heckscher Museum, The Long Island Museum, the Bessemer Trust, the Renaissance Corporation, James Simons, Robert Forbes, Gloria Vanderbilt, etc.

To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 250-9009.