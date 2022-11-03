Atelier at Flowerfield annual fundraiser a success

1 of 3

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 22. Guests sipped wine and gobbled up hors d’oeuvres while listening to classical compositions performed by the Dorian Consort, a string trio.

The current exhibition, a 50 YR retrospective of Southampton artist Neill Slaughter’s work, provided stimulating conversation among the guests.

Since the Covid lockdown, The Atelier has continued to present diversified art classes in its studios and online covering Composition, Cast & Still Life, Live Portrait, Classical Figure Drawing with live models, Watercolor, Digital Painting, Foundational Drawing and Painting, Graphic Novel & Genre Illustration, Concept Illustration, Pastels, Long Pose Open Figure, as well as Art & Art History classes and workshops for young students.

New classes being offered include Fashion Textile Design, Advanced Painting and Landscape Painting. Our instructors are notable and have been recognized by numerous art organizations. To learn more, register for a class or make a donation, go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.